New PSP Colour, Only In Special Madden Bundle

Sony have just announced that on August 12, they'll be releasing a special PSP hardware bundle, built around this year's handheld version of Madden. For $US 200, you'll get Madden 09, "NFL: In Just One Play" on UMD, a voucher to download the excellent Beats from the PlayStation Store, a 1GB memory stick and, most importantly, a new "Metallic Blue" PSP. The colour's a bit so-so for me (I'm still thinking about summery drinks), but for $US 200, that's a deal so sweet we've gotta use italics. Pic of the full bundle follows.