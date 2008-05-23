New Resident Evil May Take More Than It Gives

Yes, it's another videogame franchise licensed out to adorn a pachislot machine. You've seen them before. Ridge Racer, Virtua Fighter, Fatal Fury, Beatmania, Devil May Cry... they're all the rage in Japan. This latest venture, however, might be the biggest of the lot. If only because it's Resident Evil, which gives them licence to release not only a second, third and fourth machine, but they can then come back later and remake half of them, while re-releasing the other half into joints across the street.

