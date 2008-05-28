New Rhythm Heaven, New Wario Games Incoming? Yes, Soon. [Update]

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

According to Japanese Nintendo-centric blog Rambling Man, the company's upcoming release schedule looks something like this:

July 10 DS Densetsu no Starfi Taiketsu! ¥4,800
July 24 Wii Wario Land Shake ¥5,800
July 31 Wii Rei Gesshoku no Kamen ¥6,800
July 31 DS Rhythm Tengoku Gold ¥3,800
August 7 DS Fire Emblem DS ¥4,800
August 22 DS Inazuma Eleven ¥4,800

Details on the site are scant, but the titles are definitely something to get excited about. But remember kids, just because something appears on a Japanese blog, doesn't mean it's real. Just means, it's in Japanese!

Eds Note: Rhythm Tengoku Gold has been confirmed as real by the Nintendo Japanese site. Thanks, 刘治家! The new issue of Famitsu confirms the other games as well. Nintendo of Europe today has confirmed Wario Land as well. Hooray!

Upcoming Releases [Rambling Man via NeoGAF]

