New Screenshots: Halo Wars and Mafia II

Gamercenteronline begged and pleaded and got its hands on three screens for Halo Wars, the real-time strategy prequel still under a TBA release date for this year. One looks like a close crop of a Sparrowhawk that we've done before. Not sure what exactly is going on in the other two.
Loitering around the site I also found what they touted as a new Mafia II screenshot. You can catch everything after the jump
The Mafia II screenshot is said to be set in DeLuca's Restaurant, even though this is clearly a warehouse shot. Not sure if that's a level title or not. But that's Vito, and it looks like he's about to waste a competitor.
And here are the other two Halo Wars shots.
Halo Wars Screenshots Revealed and New Mafia II Screenshot Revealed[Gamercenteronline]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink