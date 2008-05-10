New SOCOM Confrontation Screens

David "Pointman" Brothers dropped a bunch of new screens for upcoming Playstation 3 shooter SOCOM Confrontations this week over on the SOCOM site, he also added a bit of commentary to a few.
Check out the jump for details on some of the screens taking from the Crossroads and Urban Wasteland maps. I can't wait till this game hits, looks like it's going to be a total blast.
I dunno why you made these commentaries to describe how great the new socom looks...In reality its not different from GRAW/2 of PC version....lol its the same crap really. Nothing impressive.