New SOCOM Confrontation Screens

David "Pointman" Brothers dropped a bunch of new screens for upcoming Playstation 3 shooter SOCOM Confrontations this week over on the SOCOM site, he also added a bit of commentary to a few.

Check out the jump for details on some of the screens taking from the Crossroads and Urban Wasteland maps. I can't wait till this game hits, looks like it's going to be a total blast.

Comments

  • Saigod Guest

    I dunno why you made these commentaries to describe how great the new socom looks...In reality its not different from GRAW/2 of PC version....lol its the same crap really. Nothing impressive.

    0

