New Viva Pinata Vid Shows Candy-Filled Animals In The Wild



Here's some video from the hot-off-the-presses Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise. Just wait a second through the vaguely unsettling snuffling and groaning animal sounds, and be treated to some cute footage of pinatas doing their thing - that's to say, frolicking about, riding trains and wearing hats - just as if they were in their natural habitat.

I don't actually ever, y'know, go into nature or anything like that, but I'm imagining this is exactly what it looks like.