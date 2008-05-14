The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Viva Pinata Vid Shows Candy-Filled Animals In The Wild


Here's some video from the hot-off-the-presses Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise. Just wait a second through the vaguely unsettling snuffling and groaning animal sounds, and be treated to some cute footage of pinatas doing their thing - that's to say, frolicking about, riding trains and wearing hats - just as if they were in their natural habitat.

I don't actually ever, y'know, go into nature or anything like that, but I'm imagining this is exactly what it looks like.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles