New Viva Pinata Vid Shows Candy-Filled Animals In The Wild

Here's some video from the hot-off-the-presses Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise. Just wait a second through the vaguely unsettling snuffling and groaning animal sounds, and be treated to some cute footage of pinatas doing their thing - that's to say, frolicking about, riding trains and wearing hats - just as if they were in their natural habitat.
I don't actually ever, y'know, go into nature or anything like that, but I'm imagining this is exactly what it looks like.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink