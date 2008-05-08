The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Xbox 360 Chipset This Summer?

Chip rumour time! Word is that Microsoft is moblising IBM and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to roll out the rumoured Jasper chipset for the Xbox 360. Compared to the current Falcon chip, Jasper uses less noise and simpler cooling systems. Not confirmed, but the chip apparently drops in August, the dead of summer. Fitting!
New Chips [X-bit labs via Videogaming247]

Comments

  • Thadizzle Guest

    Microsoft! do you read whats on the net concerning your product? Thank you for the speedy return from mesquite tx! where it not for the unreliable hardware and the drive noise i would not be selling it! oh one ore thing.. your crappy offer to appease me with one month of live is not enough...thats been MY xbox experience. Thanx for the memories.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles