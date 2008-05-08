New Xbox 360 Chipset This Summer?

Chip rumour time! Word is that Microsoft is moblising IBM and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to roll out the rumoured Jasper chipset for the Xbox 360. Compared to the current Falcon chip, Jasper uses less noise and simpler cooling systems. Not confirmed, but the chip apparently drops in August, the dead of summer. Fitting!
Microsoft! do you read whats on the net concerning your product? Thank you for the speedy return from mesquite tx! where it not for the unreliable hardware and the drive noise i would not be selling it! oh one ore thing.. your crappy offer to appease me with one month of live is not enough...thats been MY xbox experience. Thanx for the memories.