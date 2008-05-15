New Xbox Originals: Stubbs And Gauntlet

I'd be quite interested to see the process involved with choosing what games become Xbox Live Arcade Xbox Originals. I am beginning to think a hat is involved. While some of the picks so far have been no-brainers, others are a bit more questionable.

Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is one of those original Xbox titles I can see on the service, as it was a quality game that 360 newcomers shouldn't miss out on. Gauntlet: Seven Sorrows, on the other hand, was a nicely rendered hunk of crap that no one should bother spending 1200 Microsoft points on. There are seriously more than seven sorrows involved there.

If you want Gauntlet, download the Live Arcade version and enjoy yourself. If you want Stubbs, save up your points and get ready for the game's re-release on May 19th.

