The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Xbox Originals: Stubbs And Gauntlet

I'd be quite interested to see the process involved with choosing what games become Xbox Live Arcade Xbox Originals. I am beginning to think a hat is involved. While some of the picks so far have been no-brainers, others are a bit more questionable.

Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is one of those original Xbox titles I can see on the service, as it was a quality game that 360 newcomers shouldn't miss out on. Gauntlet: Seven Sorrows, on the other hand, was a nicely rendered hunk of crap that no one should bother spending 1200 Microsoft points on. There are seriously more than seven sorrows involved there.

If you want Gauntlet, download the Live Arcade version and enjoy yourself. If you want Stubbs, save up your points and get ready for the game's re-release on May 19th.

Xbox Originals: Stubbs the Zombie and Gauntlet: Seven Sorrows [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

Comments

  • brad eralnlgkjwrl;kgj;ogj Guest

    I am extremly pist ive been wanting to play gauntlet dark legacy for so long again. But the dumbasses at xbox put in seven sorrow I bought that game about a year back and brought it back a day after i got it. they totally fucked that game up other than the graphics im sending xbox an email to make dark legacy compatible

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles