Nexon Announces Combat Arms Open Beta

Nexon America, publisher of MapleStory, KartRider and Mabinogi, announced it'll launch a free online FPS called Combat Arms, slated to release later this summer.

The company touted the game's "highly customisable" aspect, from the look of characters to the guns and equipment. Match wins are rewarded with in-game currency in addition to XP, both of which allow players more customisation options. Nexon also said the game weighs the community aspect heavily, with a clan focus and some social network-style features.

Though there's no specific release date confirmed, the closed beta begins May 30th, so if you're interested you can try your luck; full release follows the jump.

Nexon America Ignites Thrilling First Person Shooter, Combat Arms

Closed Beta frags away on May 30

May 23, 2008 - Los Angeles, CA - Nexon America Inc., the U.S. division of Asia's leading online game company Nexon Group, announced today the launch of Combat Arms, its free-to-play, online first person shooter. The highly-customizable game is slated for commercial release later this summer, but a select group of players will get a chance to fire away in the closed beta test starting May 30th.

Combat Arms deploys players into a dangerous war zone teeming with soldiers of fortune looking to make a mark. The online shooter will advance the FPS genre by offering a rich free-to-play experience and introducing customisation features unavailable in the current generation of online FPS games. Players have the ability to tailor their gaming experience by customising how their characters look as well as which guns and equipment to carry into battle. A large arsenal of deadly weapons can be modified with attachments such as silencers, scopes and extended magazines.

The game is beginner-friendly while providing great depth for veteran gamers. By rewarding players who win matches and make kills with in-game currency and experience points, Combat Arms extends the game beyond an individual match. Accumulating both will help soldiers rank up to unlock and acquire new weapons and equipment. Further, the game extends beyond the battlefield through an extensive set of community features with a focus on clans. Players can recruit, manage, and communicate with their clan members, all within the game. Additionally, players can maintain a persistent profile to track their experience and performance to see how they rank within the Combat Arms community.

"Competition in video games among friends is always fun, but Combat Arms takes it to another level by letting gamers frag for free," said Min Kim, vice president of marketing for Nexon America. "Combat Arms delivers all the great socialization elements found in other popular Nexon Games and presents them in one of the most popular gaming genres in North America."

Combat Arms focuses on improving accessibility and community while maintaining a high fidelity combat experience. The free-to-play offering combined with low system requirements will encourage new players enter the traditionally hardcore space.

The upcoming closed beta test will run exclusively at FilePlanet.com for one week beginning May 30th. The beta test gives players a first chance to experience the heat of battle in realistic 3-D environments. Combat Arms will offer players the opportunity to face off in multiple theatres, including a junkyard, industrial plant and weapons factory, through multiple game modes. Players will experience regular content updates, such as new weapons, gear, maps, and more free game modes.

The closed beta will last for a short time and interested players can learn more at http://combatarms.nexon.net.