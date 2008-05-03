Next Week, Europe Gets A Proper PS Store Update

Europeans are sick of crummy PlayStation Store updates, I'm sick of writing about them. So it's lucky for the lot of us that next week, we get a temporary reprieve. To celebrate the PlayStation Day event being held in London on May 6, Sony have promised that next week the European store will be updated not once, but twice. The first round of content, including a Haze demo, will hit on May 6, with a second round (which includes a Race Driver: GRID demo) due on May 8.
06 May - PLAYSTATION Store (PS3) Game Demos:
* Condemned 2
* Haze
Full Games:
* Blast Factor Advanced
* High Velocity Bowling
* Street Skater
Expansion Packs:
* Blast Factor Advanced Research
* High Velocity Bowling Character - Mike
Trailers:
* Buzz! Quiz TV
* Secret Agent Clank
* Siren Blood Curse
06 May - PLAYSTATION Store (PC)
Full Games:
* Street Skater
Trailers:
* Siren Blood Curse
08 May - PLAYSTATION Store (PS3)
Game Demos:
* Bourne Conspiracy
* Race Driver: GRID
Expansion Packs:
* Army of Two
* Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock - Def Leppard Track Pack
* Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock - Muse Track Pack
Trailers:
* Echochrome Apple
* Play Compilation
* Press Conference
