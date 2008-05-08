The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Nifflas Releases Knytt Nano Minigames

You may know indie developer Nicklas "Nifflas" Nygren for his clean, surreal and critically-acclaimed platformers Within a Deep Forest, Knytt and Knytt Stories. Nifflas fans already know that his next project, Night Game, is in the works and not finished yet — but on his site's forums, the developer's just released a Knytt minigame pack called Knytt Nano to tide eager fans over until the next release.

If you haven't checked out any of Nifflas' games, I highly recommend them — they're characterised by simple gameplay, sprawling nonlinear worlds, cute creatures and neat ambient music and sound (which he often designs himself, to boot). You'll have to hit the forums for Knytt Nano, but the other titles are available for free download from Nifflas' site. [Thanks Anonymous, who tipped me off via Sexy Videogameland!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles