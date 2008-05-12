Niko and Vlad on Saturday Night Live

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GTA on SNL? Well, if a movie did a $US 500 million opening week, bet your arse there'd be a skit on it the very next show. Here Niko Bellic and Vlad Glebov appear on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" to complain about the negative image the game gives to Liberty City.

Most of the gag appears to be the permanent karate-chop pose of motion-capped hands, overly expressive gesturing and out-of-place dialogue during non-cutscene encounters. The writers leave it up to the viewer to get it. So if that's mainstream enough to get laughs, holy hell, games have really come a long way.

[Thanks to Gawker's Richard Blakeley for the video.] Update: Commenter Rotmm added this 360/PS3 comparison shot of SNL. I wonder if Gametrailers might be working on a video too.

  • DONAR Guest

    SNL gets laughs? When did that start?

    0
  • Brent Guest

    didnt even make me smirk.

    also go we really need the anti spam thing its really annoying

    0
  • goshops Guest

    Good god that was boring. SNL has really tanked.

    0

