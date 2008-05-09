Niko Bellic Going to San Andreas?

So, SOME DUDE over at the GTA Forums noticed that the Rockstar Social Club site have the above image. It depicts a plane ticket for a "Mr Niko Bellic", bound for "San Andreas" from "Liberty City." Let the speculation begin!
tell CJ i say wassup
have a safe trip Niko