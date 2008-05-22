The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Niko Bellic's Voice Voices Pay Concerns

While gamers might not immediately recognise the name or face of Michael Hollick, his voice might ring a bell. Hollick is the actor who gave voice to Niko Bellic, the main character in Grand Theft Auto IV, which has made over half a billion dollars since its release last month. What kind of pay does a man starring in such a blockbuster property bring home these days? According to Mr. Hollick, only around $US 100,000 over the course of 15 months, and residuals? Forget about it.

"Obviously I'm incredibly thankful to Rockstar for the opportunity to be in this game when I was just a nobody, an unknown quantity," Mr. Hollick, 35, said last week..."But it's tough, when you see Grand Theft Auto IV out there as the biggest thing going right now, when they're making hundreds of millions of dollars, and we don't see any of it.

Unlike other forms of entertainment, the Screen Actor's Guild doesn't have policy in place for video games, so actors don't get royalties on each game sold, even if the game becomes one of the best selling titles of all time.

Games companies aren't exactly itching to hop on the royalties bandwagon either. While it would be easy enough to institute, they fear that soon designers, graphics artists, programmers...basically everyone involved in the production of a video game would be wanting similar agreements. Dogs and cats, living together, total anarchy.

The issue more than likely won't see a resolution anytime soon, but the more games like GTA IV that get released, the hotter the topic becomes, until eventually they start selling kitschy retro t-shirts with cartoon logos on them.

A Video Game Star and His Less-Than-Stellar Pay [The New York Times - Thanks Campion!]

Comments

  • Shane-XBW Guest

    That guy must be incredibly naieve if he couldn't forsee that his 10K fee would be chicken feed compared to how much money the game would make.

    0
  • kizaru @Kizaru

    A doctor earns about 40 - 70K depending on how great his responsibilities are. This guy does over just several hours of cutscenes and voice work, and 100K ain't enough?

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    funny, i recall claims that vie city was ray liota's second biggest billing after goodfellas. Maybe it was a different contract.

    0
  • petey Guest

    It would be nice to see who is pocketing the major cash this game is generating if not its creators.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles