Ninja Gaiden II Demo Live In Japan

It's finally time for you to get some hands-on time with Ryu Hayabusa in Ninja Gaiden II for the Xbox 360...if you live in Japan. Tecmo has released an 857 MB demo for download via Japanese Xbox Live Marketplace. Said demo is due to be released throughout all regions, but as of right now there is no ETA on when that's going to happen.

And for all of you heading to your Xbox 360 to log in to your Japanese account, make sure you upgraded that baby to Gold first...Silver users will have to wait a few days before they can start the download...as I just discovered minutes ago. Stupid Silver account, making me look bad.

We'll let you know as soon as this becomes available to the western world.

Demo: NINJA GAIDEN 2 (Japan Only) [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

Comments

    0

