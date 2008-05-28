Ninja Gaiden II Sexy Photo Event Fun Time

The inclusion of the chesty Sonia in Team Ninja's Ninja Gaiden II isn't just an excuse to pander to the caveman portion of gamer brains everywhere with ladies in tight rubbery outfits in a video game. It also provides an excuse to pander to the caveman portion of gamer brains everywhere with ladies in tight rubbery outfits in real life. To wit, the "Ninja Gaiden II Red Hot Night Sexy Photo Event" that just went down in Korea. Ninja Gaiden II producer Yoshifuru Okamoto was there, promoting the game along with a gaggle of half-hearted flesh and blood attempts at Sonia, each holding things like plastic swords and plastic Ninja Gaiden II cases. It was, as you'll see in the gallery, a huge success.