Here you go kids, the official trailer for Ninja Gaiden II, complete with movie-guyish announcer voice and some damn fine intro music. The scythe popping out of the letterbox effect for some reason had me stopping and starting the clip over and over again. I suppose I am so used to letterbox at this point that I find something breaking those sacred black strips strangely compelling. Whoever came up with the effect deserves a cupcake. As for the rest of you, better get ready. Vengeance is coming, June 2008. Might want to clean your house or something, make things nice for it.
Ninja Gaiden II Trailer Scythes Outside The Box
