Ninja Gaiden II's Big Scary Bosses, Cheesy Monologues Revealed

Team Ninja is nearly unrivaled in its ability to squeeze expert visuals out of console hardware. They're equally skilled at perfecting hammy voice acting, evidence by the latest batch of Ninja Gaiden II media. This is awesome, potentially spoiler-filled stuff, as Ryu Hayabusa is subjected to melodramatic speeches from the game's Greater Fiends and supporting cast. If you're looking for pretty graphics plus plenty of cheeseball delivery—"I recognise that stink, the repugnant stench of the Dragon lineage!"—don't pass on this batch of new clips.

