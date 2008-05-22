The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Nintendo Bringing Mistwalker's ASH: Archaic Sealed Heat Stateside

We may not, officially, know about any of Nintendo's post Wii Fit releases for 2008—the company is keeping quiet, presumably until E3—but the ESRB has rated ASH: Archaic Sealed Heat for release on the Nintendo DS, all but assuring a North American localisation this year. Nintendo of America hasn't announced that the Mistwalker developed role-playing game will come stateside, but that E10+ rating is a very good indication that it will.

The Hironobu Sakaguchi produced RPG was released in Japan in October of 2007, doing well with critics, but underperforming in the sales department. In its debut week, only 50,000 copies were sold to Japanese consumers, with ASH falling off the charts soon after. Here's hoping that Sakaguchi and crew have more luck in the West.

ESRB Game Ratings

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles