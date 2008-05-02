Nintendo Brings "Special Version" Of Wii To Westin Hotels, Pushes Wii Fit

You may have already heard about the budding partnership between Nintendo and Westin Hotels, but both parties made the marketing marriage official today. Nintendo will be providing the chain with Wiis that update with new games automatically—no discs required—with Westin announcing it will integrate the system into its "WestinWORKOUT" program. The hotel chain will be adding titles like Wii Fit and Wii Sports to its workout centres, an idea it says is "ideal for business travelers and families who want to stay energized while on the road."

Also good for staying energised? Spectravision. The full release is after this.

Westin Announces Industry-First Partnership with Nintendo

Becomes the First to Adopt Nintendo's Specially Designed Wii Console for Hospitality Industry; Announces Plans for Integration of Wii Fit

REDMOND, Wash., & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—(BUSINESS WIRE)— Tennis, anyone? Nintendo and Westin Hotels & Resorts announce a partnership today that will allow guests to experience the Wii™ sensation with a special version of the console ideally suited for use in the hotel environment. Westin Hotels is the first hotel company to partner with Nintendo for its Wii console and will feature this specially designed console as part of the brand's WestinWORKOUT program at 10 hotels across the United States. The special game console is pre-loaded with many popular games, including the groundbreaking Wii Sports™ game, and today debuts at WestinWORKOUT fitness centres at The Westin Times Square in New York City and The Westin Bellevue in Washington state.

Using the innovative motion-sensitive Wii Remote™ controller, WestinWORKOUT users can get both body and brain moving with a variety of interactive games, including Wii Sports (featuring tennis, golf, baseball, bowling and boxing activities), Big Brain Academy™: Wii Degree and Wii Play™ and others, all played with natural, intuitive movements of the Wii Remote. The special Wii system will be updated automatically with hot new Wii games as they become available and includes features to simplify system management for the hotel property. A simple new game menu makes it easy to jump in and play without inserting game discs, and each property can manage what games are offered and how game data is stored.

"We jumped at the chance to be the first hotel to partner with Nintendo and add interactive entertainment to our successful WestinWORKOUT program," said Sue Brush, Senior Vice President, Westin Hotels & Resorts. "We think our guests will be eager to make Wii a part of their workouts during their stay with us."

With this partnership, Westin will be among the first hotel brands in the United States to receive delivery of Wii Fit™, the highly anticipated interactive fitness game, set to release during the week of May 19 in North America. Using another Nintendo innovation, the Wii Balance Board™ accessory, hotel guests will be able to participate in a dynamic mix of more than 40 yoga, aerobics, strength training and balance activities.

"Delivering an active entertainment experience is what Wii is all about," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. "Games like Wii Sports and the upcoming Wii Fit are ideal for business travelers and families who want to stay energized while on the road."

Eight additional Westin properties will join the program in May: The Westin Hilton Head; The Westin Crown Centre, Kansas City; The Westin Harbor Castle, Toronto; The Westin Diplomat, Hollywood; The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco; The Westin St. Louis; The Westin Galleria, Houston; and The Westin Savannah Harbor. Westin plans to roll out additional Wii systems following guest feedback from the initial hotel pilot.

WestinWORKOUT was developed in partnership with worldwide fitness leaders to develop the travel industry's most extensive fitness and wellness program. Last month WestinWORKOUT was extended with the addition of BrainBody Fitness, a program connecting mental and physical fitness through a series of original exercises distributed at each Westin throughout North America. By placing expert-recommended mind and body stretches in a variety of strategic hotel touch points, including the front desk, guestrooms, public spaces and WestinWORKOUT fitness centres, Westin is providing guests with simple and effective ways to sharpen their thinking and calm their minds and bodies for better health.

WestinWORKOUT state-of-the-art equipment and high-performance workouts provide the perfect solution for people committed to maintaining personal wellness. Customised WestinWORKOUT guestrooms feature full-body equipment for all levels of performance where guests can elevate their well-being with a challenging and exhilarating workout. Also available at select hotels is runWESTIN, a complimentary program offering guided, scenic three-mile morning runs three days a week. Led by Westin's trained Running Concierge, the run includes a warm up session with training tips and can be customised into a fun individual or group run.

