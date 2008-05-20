Nintendo Launches WiiWare In Australia

Nintendo has today announced the launch of WiiWare in Australia. It follows closely behind the US debut last week.

The release itself is scarce on details, such as pricing and dates. Scratch that - there's no information on pricing and dates. I'm trying to get in touch with Nintendo now and will let you know as soon as there's more info.

For now, Nintendo has "scheduled" the release of following games this week:

• Lost Winds • Star Soldier R • Dr. Mario & Germ Buster • Toki Tori Take 2 • TV Show King • FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: My Life as a King

A notable omission from the Iist is the Aussie-made Pop. Developer Nnooo! could not be contacted regarding the matter.

