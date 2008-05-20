Nintendo Launches WiiWare In Australia

Nintendo has today announced the launch of WiiWare in Australia. It follows closely behind the US debut last week.
The release itself is scarce on details, such as pricing and dates. Scratch that - there's no information on pricing and dates. I'm trying to get in touch with Nintendo now and will let you know as soon as there's more info.
For now, Nintendo has "scheduled" the release of following games this week:
• Lost Winds • Star Soldier R • Dr. Mario & Germ Buster • Toki Tori Take 2 • TV Show King • FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: My Life as a King
A notable omission from the Iist is the Aussie-made Pop. Developer Nnooo! could not be contacted regarding the matter.
Nintendo Announces WiiWare Launch for Australia - Nintendo's new game download service for consumers and developers -
Australia, 20 May, 2008 -
Now the Wii Shop Channel offers Wii™ owners more, with today's launch of WiiWare™.
WiiWare is a new game download service, accessible via the Wii Shop Channel, where users can download a variety of new games in exchange for Wii Points. The Wii Shop Channel is free to access and is where WiiWare and Virtual Console games can be downloaded.
Whereas Virtual Console allows consumers to download classic games, WiiWare offers brand new titles, and is also an opportunity for video game developers to create new games for Wii.
Developers, no matter how big or small, will be able to create new downloadable games to be sold through the Wii Shop Channel. Changing the way developers create Wii games and how players access them, WiiWare will make it possible for smaller, creative titles to take centre stage. The combination of low development barriers and unique game experiences, through use of the Wii remote, will enable developers to try new ideas with lower risk in a quicker, more creative and affordable way.
WiiWare games will come from celebrated developers such as Square Enix, creators of FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: My Life as a King™; as well as up and coming developers such as Frontier, creators of the unique platform adventure Lost Winds™, and other independent developers with great game ideas.
WiiWare games scheduled to be released for launch week include:
WiiWare also empowers consumers to determine with their Wii Points which games have the ability to become the next big thing. Consumers will assist in the creative process as their choices will directly determine the success of current projects and direct the plans for future ones.
There will be something for everyone on WiiWare with a wide range of games from varying genres, concepts and price levels.
A broadband internet connection is required to access WiiWare.
AWESOME! Now can we please have Pop, nintendo? You know, the game that was MADE here? Also, can we have the Nintendo channel? I want my DS demo's. It'll encourage me to buy more games. Kthnx.