Nintendo: Our Online Is Not For You

Do you hate Nintendo's online setup for the Wii? OK if you do. It's too slow, too cumbersome, too...impersonal. But that's OK! Because it's not for people like us. NoA's Eric Walter explains:

Different services do things differently. Nintendo's three goals for Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection are to make the service free, easy and safe. These goals are there not just for young players, but also older ones and new players. Nintendo is bringing a lot of new people into the world of video games, and we want to reduce barriers while making the online experience as enjoyable as possible.

Close, Eric. Close. Think you mean "different services do things better".

