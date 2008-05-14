Nintendo Oz Confirms: June 26 For Super Smash Bros Brawl.

Well, we didn't have to wait long for Nintendo Australia to send out the news! A press release from the company just hit our inbox confirming the June 26 release date for Super Smash Bros. Brawl in Australia.

Previously, all we had to go on was a product page at retailer Topshop (and various other stores, according to comments on this post). I'm glad Nintendo decided not to leave us hanging for long.

It's over a month away, I know, but a solid date is better than nothing. Well, for those who didn't order it from overseas or buy it from independent retailers.

