Nintendo Oz Confirms: June 26 For Super Smash Bros Brawl.

ssbb_top.jpgWell, we didn't have to wait long for Nintendo Australia to send out the news! A press release from the company just hit our inbox confirming the June 26 release date for Super Smash Bros. Brawl in Australia.

Previously, all we had to go on was a product page at retailer Topshop (and various other stores, according to comments on this post). I'm glad Nintendo decided not to leave us hanging for long.

It's over a month away, I know, but a solid date is better than nothing. Well, for those who didn't order it from overseas or buy it from independent retailers.

LET THE BRAWLS BEGIN

Australia, 14 May, 2008 -

Nintendo will release the highly anticipated Super Smash Bros.™ Brawl 26 June 2008. The first Super Smash Bros. for Wii™ is an action packed fighting game that includes more moves, more levels, online battles, Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection, a variety of control options, a host of playable characters, and even an adventure mode that's a full game in itself!

Super Smash Bros. Brawl is a game play experience where characters from around the Nintendo universe meet up in Nintendo locales to battle it out. Choose from a number of iconic and new characters including Mario, everyone's favourite plumber; Meta Knight, the sword-wielding nemesis of Kirby; Pit, the angelic archer from Kid Icarus™; Zero Suit Samus, the powerful Metroid® series heroine; Sonic the Hedgehog from SEGA®, and Solid Snake the solider from Konami's Metal Gear series, among a host of others.

Jump and brawl your way through the Nintendo themed stages; pit up to four players against one another in a brawl to see who is the last one standing. Thanks to the Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection you can brawl with friends or strangers, share photos, swap replays, team up for challenging mini-games, and send custom made stages or screenshots to friends.

The adventure mode 'The Subspace Emissary' is a new mode for brawlers where you fight your way through enemy packed side-scrolling levels. Meet up with other characters, take on bosses, or even play two player cooperative. In this mode the world of Smash Bros. is invaded by the Ancient Minister and his army of creatures. The Ancient Minister is turning characters into trophies to harness their power, and eventually all the characters must work together to defeat the invading creatures. The Subspace Emissary is a fully-fledged game of its own!

Customise your Super Smash Bros. Brawl experience as you select your favourite Nintendo music to brawl to, and choose the control scheme that suits you best. Control options include the Wii Remote alone, Wii Remote with Nunchuk™, Classic Controller or Nintendo GameCube® controller, giving brawlers an endless amount of ways to play.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl is an encyclopedia of Nintendo's video game history; it's a brawling, battling adventure that retains all the familiar features of the series, whilst bringing a variety of extensive new elements, ensuring infinite replayability.

The previous instalment in the series, Super Smash Bros. Melee is the best-selling game of all time for Nintendo GameCube with 7.41 million copies sold worldwide.

Visit www.SmashBros.com for more Super Smash Bros. Brawl information.

Comments

  • zero1328 Guest

    I think I speak for everyone when I say, "ABOUT @#$%ING TIME! ^%&#*(@%@#$"

    The worldwide (note: worldwide) release of MGS4 will hopefully occupy me for two weeks, so I guess it's alright, but it's still another agonising month for both...

    The Smash Dojo had simultaneous worldwide translation and updates, So I'm sure they had enough resources for translation.. I guess they used too many resources on PR and still left game translation for later.

    0
  • JennifARGH Guest

    Only 2 comments? Wow, maybe people have actually died waiting for this?

    0
  • Jul Guest

    How in God's holy name is it possible that we have had to wait THIS long. You think we'd be used to it but its like an abusive relationship. You keep thinking "They'll do better next time..." and then POW! June 26. Damn you N. Damn you all to hell.

    0
  • BrendanT Guest

    I really feel for NoA on this one. Is there anybody that didn't already just import it?

    Still, I wonder whether there will be balance changes like the last one.

    0
  • Johnny Style Guest

    Not like I haven't had this on pre-order since the start of the year, but its good to finally have a proper date. And yes some of us haven't imported it because we don't have a cool independent retailer near by or are still wary of using the internet to shop.

    0

