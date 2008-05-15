Nintendo Says There Is No Casual Gaming

Casual gaming? Whatever! This is no casual gaming, buster. Just ask Nintendo! It'll set you straight. Nintendo Europe's senior marketing director Laurent Fischer unloads:

For me, you are a gamer or non-gamer... I think most of you know that you can spend ten or twenty hours on an internet flash game and have not realised. The guy who plays these games regularly — he's a core gamer... Someone who is fifty-years old who only plays Brain Training, but plays it like a core gamer is a core gamer... I don't like this word casual so much. Because people consider that casual needs to be something easy. If you're good at any game you can play at a high difficulty level... Take Tetris. There is incredible gameplay, it's very simple, very easy to understand, but it's also very different. I think a game can be a light enough to enjoy and for all gamers to become a core gamer on it... There is no casual gaming. There is just a different way to play.

Fischer doesn't like the word casual so much? Talk about an understatement.

No Casual Gaming [CVG][Pic]