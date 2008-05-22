Nintendogs-Type Game with Human Babies!

Nintendogs was a great pet sim. If you didn't have a pet, you could play with your virtual pet! Because, really, let's face it, real pets are a hassle. You have to feed them, wash them and play with them. Worst part? You can't switch off real pets when you get sick of them and then switch them back on when you're keen for a game of fetch. Upcoming DS game Konnichiwa Akachan does the same — for babies! In this "communication" game, players can do things like feed a baby and wash a baby, but not play fetch. As like with Nintendogs, when you get sick of your baby, you can just cut the power. Oh, the humanity!

