No Bo in New Tecmo Bowl



Hear that? That's the sound of hearts breaking.

Yesterday I posted more of a plea than a story, asking Tecmo not to F-up their return to the beloved football franchise Tecmo Bowl and it seems that most of you were with me. Heck, I even received a private email with assurances that things would remain F-up free. And for the most part, it seems that that is the case.

But Stephen Totilo IMed me this morning to point out what he's found out about the upcoming game, most of which sounds great, some of which... OK one of which, is not so much.

First of all, I'm told that this game isn't a new 3D re-invention. It's a classic 2D game. I've also learned that the game won't include any NFL teams or players, due to EA having the licenses locked up. It won't include retired players either, and that includes "Tecmo Super Bowl" icon Bo Jackson.

No Bo? Say it ain't so!

Hit up the link to read Tecmo's take on what you should think of Tecmo Bowl Kickoff.

