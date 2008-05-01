No Madden 09 On PC? Blame Pirates

So, why was it PC owners aren't getting a version of Madden this year again? Oh, yes, of course. Piracy. EA Sports boss Peter Moore explains:

Piracy's a big issue on the PC. I can't turn a blind eye to the fact that it's very difficult for us...and we lose money making a game. At some point, I have an obligation not to bring out products that lose money.

OK, developers, we get the idea. Piracy is an issue with the PC games market. It's also obviously a new trend, and has in no way been affecting the market for, oh, the last 20 years, so we believe your excuse wholeheartedly.

Interview: A Sporting Man: EA's Peter Moore [GameDaily]