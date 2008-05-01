The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nolan Bushnells Pooh-Poohs In Game Ads

Atari founder and old dude Nolan Bushnell doesn't like in-game advertising. He doesn't believe those kinds of ads are very effective. Says Bushnell:

SEE? Bushnell's rationalisation is that while playing have to focus on the in-game objectives and can't be bombarded with ads. We disagree! Gearbox's Randy Pitchford has done a pretty damn good job of convincing us otherwise. Thanks for that, Randy!
In-Game Ads Don't Work [MTV]

