Not All GTA IV Branding Is Fake

This is either a tip of the hat to some friends or some of the most targeted marketing we've yet seen in a game, I'm not sure, but it turns out not every company/piece of branding in GTA IV is fake. Label RockersNYC were given the chance to "dress" two of the game's characters, Jamaican gangsters Little Jacob and Real Badman, who appear in the game wearing the company's hoodies and shirts. Not that any of you would ever notice had you not known this, but it does go to show the level of detail that went into not just Liberty City, but the game's marketing and PR as well.
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

