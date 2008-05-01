Not All GTA IV Branding Is Fake

This is either a tip of the hat to some friends or some of the most targeted marketing we've yet seen in a game, I'm not sure, but it turns out not every company/piece of branding in GTA IV is fake. Label RockersNYC were given the chance to "dress" two of the game's characters, Jamaican gangsters Little Jacob and Real Badman, who appear in the game wearing the company's hoodies and shirts. Not that any of you would ever notice had you not known this, but it does go to show the level of detail that went into not just Liberty City, but the game's marketing and PR as well.

