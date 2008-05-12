NPD's PC Sales Charts April 20-26

Three Sims titles, three Warcraft titles. That's fairly standard practise these days, a practise which leaves only four spots open for other non-Sims, non-Warcraft games to make some inroads. These week, those four games are Call of Duty 4, Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Vegas 2 and, yes, Sins of a Solar Empire, which has kept on keepin' on to the continued (but pleasant) surprise of, oh, everybody.
1. The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff Expansion Pack
2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
3. The Sims 2 FreeTime Expansion Pack
4. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest
5. World Of Warcraft
6. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
7. Sins Of A Solar Empire
8. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Expansion Pack
9. Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut Edition
10. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2
A product that doesn't treat you like a criminal sells well! I'm guessing the guys selling drm shit are probably pirating this like crazy.