The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

NPD's PC Sales Charts April 20-26

Three Sims titles, three Warcraft titles. That's fairly standard practise these days, a practise which leaves only four spots open for other non-Sims, non-Warcraft games to make some inroads. These week, those four games are Call of Duty 4, Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Vegas 2 and, yes, Sins of a Solar Empire, which has kept on keepin' on to the continued (but pleasant) surprise of, oh, everybody.

1. The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff Expansion Pack
2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
3. The Sims 2 FreeTime Expansion Pack
4. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest
5. World Of Warcraft
6. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
7. Sins Of A Solar Empire
8. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Expansion Pack
9. Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut Edition
10. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2

NPD's Top 10 Best Selling PC Games [IGN]

Comments

  • petey Guest

    A product that doesn't treat you like a criminal sells well! I'm guessing the guys selling drm shit are probably pirating this like crazy.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles