NPD's PC Sales Charts April 20-26

Three Sims titles, three Warcraft titles. That's fairly standard practise these days, a practise which leaves only four spots open for other non-Sims, non-Warcraft games to make some inroads. These week, those four games are Call of Duty 4, Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Vegas 2 and, yes, Sins of a Solar Empire, which has kept on keepin' on to the continued (but pleasant) surprise of, oh, everybody.

1. The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff Expansion Pack

2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

3. The Sims 2 FreeTime Expansion Pack

4. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest

5. World Of Warcraft

6. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

7. Sins Of A Solar Empire

8. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Expansion Pack

9. Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut Edition

10. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2

