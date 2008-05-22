The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

NPD's PC Sales Charts May 4-10

For the week ending May 10, the top-selling, boxed-copy PC game in the US was...The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff. The second best-seller? The Sims 2 Double Deluxe. You can see where this is going. Seven spots for Sims and Warcraft titles, leaving naught but scraps for the rest to fight over. Good news for 13 year-old girls and those coming late to the Warcraft party, kinda sad news for everyone else.

1. The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff
2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
3. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest
4. The Sims 2: FreeTime
5. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
6. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
7. World Of Warcraft
8. Sins Of A Solar Empire
9. Hoyle Card Games 2008
10. Warcraft III Battle Chest

