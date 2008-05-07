NYT: GTA IV's Sold 6 Million Copies, Made $US 500 Million

The New York Times, who seem to have got hold of Take-Two's data a little earlier than the rest of us, are reporting that the publisher's going to announce some hard GTA IV sales figures later today. Those figures will reveal the game has already sold 6 million copies, with an astonishing 3.6 million of them going on the first day. This means the game's racked up sales of over $US 500 million in just one week. Hoo-boy. If the NYT are on the money, expect Take-Two to confirm this later today.

A $500 Million Week for Grand Theft Auto [New York Times]