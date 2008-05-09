NZ Nintendo Distributor in Financial Trouble?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

mario_left.jpgGeekpulp is reporting that Softprint, the New Zealand distributor of Nintendo and Activision products, has run into financial trouble. As a result, the publishers have started playing keep-away with their stock. This may explain the delay of Mario Kart Wii in NZ we heard about a few weeks ago. The article states that the info came from "various sources". I'm in the process of contacting Softprint to see whether it is willing to confirm the situation.

If the news turns out to be true, it will make it difficult for Kiwis to get their hands on products from Nintendo and Activision until the distribution rights find a new place to live. You could always import, of course. Troubled times ahead for Nintendo in NZ [Geekpulp, thanks Reagan]

