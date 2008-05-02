Obama Name Checks GTA, Says Video Games Are Raising Our Children

Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama might not be all that fond of video games, but at least he is keeping up with the latest gaming news. In a speech given at a campaign stop in Indianapolis, Indiana, the senator addressed the problem of children being raised by video games, launching into the subject by mentioning Grand Theft Auto, which "is going to break all records and make goo-gobs of money for whoever designed it." Poor Rockstar. Hopefully those goo-gobs will make up for the fact that Obama has no idea who you are.

As for his comments on video games raising our children, it really isn't a criticism of gaming in as much as it is a criticism of parents, which I agree with wholeheartedly. It's nice to see a politician who grasps that simple concept.