The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Ocarina FPS, Terminator Link, Rubber-Band Wii Zapper

The latest "Iwata Asks" segment, this time touching on Link's Crossbow Training and the Wii Zapper, is a doozy. It's Miyamoto and Iwata kicking back, enjoying tea and biscuits, and telling us all about some of the crazy, crazy shit they may or may not have actually planned for not only Link's Crossbow Training, but the Zelda series itself. Like, what kinda crazy shit? How about an idea to originally make Ocarina of Time a first-person Zelda adventure. Or that Miyamoto thought they could justify Link's use of a gun (ie the Wii Zapper) by having the game feature a "Terminator style story about a time warp from the future". Or that the idea for the Zapper came from a Twilight Princess dev showing Miyamoto he'd stuck a Wii Remote and Nunchuk together using rubber bands, only to be told to get lost because he had more important work to be doing. Like I said, they may be true, they may be total lies, who cares, it's good reading.

Iwata Asks: Link's Crossbow Training [Nintendo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles