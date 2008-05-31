Oh La La, Soul Calibur IV's Destructible Clothes

The most recent Soul Calibur IV trailer seems to indicate that besides Star Wars characters and enormous boobs, the game also has destructible body armour. Meaning? That it appears throttling opponents hard enough causes armour to fly off. Wonder if it will be possible to knock Vader's helmet off or if this is just going to your typical disrobe-female-fighters kinda thing. Honestly, we're pulling for naked Yoda.

