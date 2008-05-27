Oh Writing To Myself, Oh Writing To Myself, Oh Writing To Myself

To: Ashcraft

From: Ashcraft

Ah, yes, you just woke up. Sleep, isn't it WUNDERFUL?! Over the weekend, you and Mini-Bash took your buddy from high school to Shinsekai in Osaka, watched old men rock the cup sake at 10am and ate some seriously good kushikatsu. Last night before you slept, you downloaded a Heatmiser album. You should listen to it. Today, even!

What you missed last night

Game Boy from microwave hell

$US 600,000 Gundam painting

Square Enix lose money, need more greenbacks

Final Fantasy Agito XIII cancelled?

Gatorade, Windex compared. Talk of 3D action games