Olympic Committee Prez Doesn't See "Real" Success In Video Games

Kids aren't as interested in sports and it's hard to get them involved, says International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge. Young people like other things! Video games, for instance. Says Rogge:

Kids are attracted to visual, interactive forms of communication. It's not going to be easy for sport to counter that... You won't hear me saying sport is not fun — it is. But it requires austerity and discipline. The answer is achievement. You will never achieve in a video game. It is not really success.

So glad the IOC is headed by an open minded fellow.

London 2012 And The Game Gen [The Times via MCVUK]

Comments

  • in3rtia Guest

    My xbox 360 achievements list seems to disagree with Mr Rogge.

    0

