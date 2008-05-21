The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

One Man's Efforts See Uncensored GTA IV Released In NZ

gta4_ps3box_small.jpgAustralian GTA IV was censored before classification. New Zealand got the same game despite having an R rating at its disposal. The story's been told many times but, before today, it seemed nothing more a depressing reminder of how outdated our classification system is and how NZ got caught in its crappiness.

While Oz is still fighting for games to be treated like movies and literature, NZ no longer has to deal with an edited GTA IV.

Stan Calif, owner of NZ retailer First Games took it upon himself to pay the $NZ 1400 ($AU 1130) fee to have the unedited GTA IV classified by the country's OFLC. It took a number of weeks for events to transpire but finally, New Zealand gamers can buy the complete version of GTA IV from Stan's store.

You can read the entire story beyond the link.

GTA IV Uncut Hits New Zealand [Geekpulp]

Comments

  • anthonii Guest

    I want to know what was actually censored?

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    Good for him. I wonder if he'll ship to Australia? I still haven't bothered to pick the game up after the whole ratings thing and their decision to region-lock the US 360 release.

    0
  • takuie Guest

    Negative you do realise that the UK one is uncut? I got mine a few days after the release and been enjoying it ever since.

    0
  • ban Guest

    there's honestly bugger all in it worth censoring and bugger all worth importing the uncensored version for. i think what i'm saying here is that it will not affect your gameplay as far as i am aware (unless you really like watching 3D models give fake handjobs?)

    still, good on that man. how about an uncensored pal no more heroes? just in case freeloader gets borked..

    0
  • Dave Guest

    On their site it says they ship to australia. Probably best to contact them directly.

    0
  • Alex Guest

    I emailed him and yes he will ship to Australia. Good times!

    0
  • Trel Guest

    What even WAS censored? I've got an Australian copy and I've done it all, picked up whores, killed guys and seen the resulting blood, videos seem to show American version strippers are still just barely covered up by clothes, what was it?

    0
  • formulated Guest

    BAN: there's no such thing as a PAL uncensored version of No More Heroes, there's a lot more involved in making that happen. Stan Calif merely went to the effort of legalising imported UK PAL copies of GTAIV.
    I've got the UK version for my 360 - on principal that as a paying customer I deserve the full game, even if that does include lame prostitute encounters.

    0
  • Chillyhollow Guest

    Stan, you are my hero.

    0
  • bazuden @bazuden

    I agree, FORMULATED.

    As paying customers we deserve stimulation simulation.

    0
  • LELELELERORORORORYYYYYYYyy Guest

    Aussie aussie aussie eat shit shit

    0
  • DrGreenThumb NZ Guest

    Stan the man :)

    Its a joke we got aus ver, why didnt NZ get the bloody UK ver we got R18 games here ,yes were more evolved then our drongo aussie neigbours

    0
  • mike Guest

    its so stupid that they banned the word "bloody" in australian tourism ads over in the uk. but then the uk has a fully uncut GTA and Australia has a censored one..

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles