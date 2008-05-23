Over 500,000 People Play ArchLord

Did ArchLord get better while I wasn't looking, or is crap really better when it's free? Either way, Codemasters Online is pleased as punch to announce that their world-domination MMORPG ArchLord has surpassed half a million player across the Western hemisphere. ArchLord went free to play in August of last year, having launched in February as a subscription-based game.

Ed Relf, Director of Marketing, Codemasters Online commented, "This is a key milestone in the growth of ArchLord. ArchLord is a premier free-to-play MMORPG offering significantly more depth and quality than most other free-to-play games and this recent achievement solidifies our commitment to the ongoing development and success of ArchLord."

Codemasters will be opening a new game world in response to the overwhelming influx of players, to be ready in time for their Episode 3 content update later this year.

So, who among us plays ArchLord?