Over 500,000 People Play ArchLord

Did ArchLord get better while I wasn't looking, or is crap really better when it's free? Either way, Codemasters Online is pleased as punch to announce that their world-domination MMORPG ArchLord has surpassed half a million player across the Western hemisphere. ArchLord went free to play in August of last year, having launched in February as a subscription-based game.
Ed Relf, Director of Marketing, Codemasters Online commented, "This is a key milestone in the growth of ArchLord. ArchLord is a premier free-to-play MMORPG offering significantly more depth and quality than most other free-to-play games and this recent achievement solidifies our commitment to the ongoing development and success of ArchLord."
Codemasters will be opening a new game world in response to the overwhelming influx of players, to be ready in time for their Episode 3 content update later this year.
So, who among us plays ArchLord?
ArchLord Exceeds ½ Million Milestone
ArchLord, the popular subscription-free MMORPG exceeds 500k players across the West
Thursday, 22nd May - Codemasters Online is pleased to announce they have opened the doors to their 500,000th player of its popular subscription-free MMORPG, ArchLord.
Since moving to free-to-play, ArchLord has seen explosive new player growth over recent months with more players than ever taking on the challenge to compete to become the all-conquering ArchLord and with it rule the entire game world.
To cope with the increased popularity for the game, Codemasters Online will shortly be opening an all-new game world to cope with the game's substantially increased demand as they gear up for the next free content update Episode 3 due in the coming months.
ArchLord is a premier free-to-play online role-playing game allowing players to download and play the game for free with no monthly subscriptions or commitments. The online game challenges thousands of players each month to raise an army, to compete to become the game's all-ruling ArchLord and with it control of the entire game world impacting on the lives of thousands of ArchLord players.
To download ArchLord the premier free-to-play MMORPG visit the game's official website www.archlordgame.com
