"Over the Last Five Years, My Games Have Changed Somewhat"

Miyamoto gets a dog, makes Nintendogs. Miyamoto starts weighing himself for fun, makes Wii Fit. See a trend? It wasn't always that way! While his earlier games were influenced by his life and experiences, they were influenced abstractly — more make-believe, less reality. According to Miyamoto:
I would say that over the last five years or so, the types of games I create has changed somewhat. Whereas before I could kind of use my own imagination to create these worlds or create these games, I would say that over the last five years I've had more of a tendency to take interests or topics in my life and try to draw the entertainment out of that.
Every artist goes through phases — even Shigeru Miyamoto.
Resistance is Futile [NY Times]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink