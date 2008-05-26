The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

"Over the Last Five Years, My Games Have Changed Somewhat"

Miyamoto gets a dog, makes Nintendogs. Miyamoto starts weighing himself for fun, makes Wii Fit. See a trend? It wasn't always that way! While his earlier games were influenced by his life and experiences, they were influenced abstractly — more make-believe, less reality. According to Miyamoto:

I would say that over the last five years or so, the types of games I create has changed somewhat. Whereas before I could kind of use my own imagination to create these worlds or create these games, I would say that over the last five years I've had more of a tendency to take interests or topics in my life and try to draw the entertainment out of that.

Every artist goes through phases — even Shigeru Miyamoto.
Resistance is Futile [NY Times]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles