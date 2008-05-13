Owen's Facebook App Determines Which GTA Star You Are

Hey, Facebookers! Ever wondered which Grand Theft Auto protagonist is most like you? Probably not, but if you're wondering how a lily white nerd like me could find his virtual equivalent to be star of Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Victor Vance, maybe then you'll try out weekend editor Owen Good's Facebook app "Which Grand Theft Auto Character Are You?" It's quite revealing, as I always thought of myself as a street dog vendor or [email protected] internet cafe employee and this is the sort of stuff I take as gospel. Mr. Good has promised, as a sort of concession for my Kotaku-style app pimpage, that all flaming be directed in his direction.

