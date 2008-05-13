Owen's Facebook App Determines Which GTA Star You Are

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hey, Facebookers! Ever wondered which Grand Theft Auto protagonist is most like you? Probably not, but if you're wondering how a lily white nerd like me could find his virtual equivalent to be star of Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Victor Vance, maybe then you'll try out weekend editor Owen Good's Facebook app "Which Grand Theft Auto Character Are You?" It's quite revealing, as I always thought of myself as a street dog vendor or [email protected] internet cafe employee and this is the sort of stuff I take as gospel. Mr. Good has promised, as a sort of concession for my Kotaku-style app pimpage, that all flaming be directed in his direction.

