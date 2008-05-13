The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Pachter Predicts PS3 Outsold Xbox 360 In April, Wii To Dominate All

If NPD sales results can be epic, then this Thursday's expected sales data from the research group will be epic. Microsoft and Sony went head to head with near identical versions of Grand Theft Auto IV, a battle sure to result in carefully crafted post-NPD reveal statements with spun gold. GTA IV assuredly moved some hardware, but who will win the April skirmish? In that particular head-to-head Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter says the PlayStation 3 pulled ahead—his SimExchange counterparts disagree. Neither, Pachter predicts, will be able to overcome the staggering power that is the Wii.

Pachter puts the PS3 slightly ahead of the Xbox 360, but the Wii is envisioned to outsell both combined. That may be largely due to Mario Kart Wii sales, but we suspect that a good portion of those Wii sold are simply due to rabid demand.

And, for the record, neither the PS3 or the 360 come close to Nintendo DS sales. In our fantasy world, Nintendo's statement about April's U.S. sales is simply the image above, in obscenely high resolution.

Pachter: Wii Outsold PS3 and Xbox 360 Combined in April [GameDaily]

