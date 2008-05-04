Pac-Man, Explained

Let's close things out today with this, an attempt to rationalise Pac-Man into an actual narrative: Bottom line, drugs and outer space are a bad combination.
This picture comes from an animation that gets annoying after about like 2 seconds. Turn down your speakers if you have easily startled house pets or children around. Fair warning.
Don't Do Drugs in Space! PLEASE! [ytmnd.com]
