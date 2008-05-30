The PAL PlayStation Store update's got more meat on its bone this week. While its lacking in videos, trailers and demos, it does manage three full games, which is nice. One of them, OK, it's very, very late. Almost a year late. Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix. The others are the original Rayman along with MediEvil: Resurrection, given a third lease of life as a downloadable title.

Games and Demos

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Rayman

MediEvil: Resurrection

Expansions And Add-Ons

Army of Two: Veteran

Game Videos

Metal Gear Solid 4: E3 2006 Trailer

Overlord Raising Hell

Super Stardust HD

Themes and Wallpapers

Prince of Persia Prodigy Arabesque Wallpaper

Prince of Persia Prodigy New Prince Wallpaper

PixelJunk Monsters Wallpaper