PAL PlayStation Store Update

Hold onto your bowler hats/berets/lederhosen/akubras, PAL PS3 owners, because this week, the PlayStation Store update brings content. And not just any content, but games. Sure, one of them's Dark Mist, but the other one is the original Red Alert! Which now that I say it out loud is probably quite terrible, but nostalgia should get you through at least 10-15 minutes with it. As for the rest of the updates, there's an Overlord demo and themes. So, so many themes.
Demos
Overlord
Games
Command & Conquer Red Alert
Dark Mist
DLC
Pixel Junk Encore Pack
Everybody's Golf World Tour (Gloria Pack)
Everybody's Golf World Tour (Alex Pack)
Videos
Dark Sector Launch Trailer
Haze
Welcome to Paradise City
Burnout Paradise Accolade
Brothers In Arms Hell's Highway
Wallpapers
Overlord Wallpaper (there's five of them)
Themes
Warhawk Eucadian
Warhawk Operation Broken Mirror
Eye Of Judgment Spellbound
Eye Of Judgment Citadel
Pain: The Dude
Pain: ED T Bone
Pain: Jarvis
Pain: Ice T
Pain: Cookie
Pain: Ginger
Pain Muffy
Pain Hung Lo
Pain Santa
Pain Scurv Dogg
Pain Cookie
Overlord
Games (PSP Store)
Command & Conquer Red Alert
WipEout Pure PLA
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink