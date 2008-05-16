PAL PlayStation Store Update

Hold onto your bowler hats/berets/lederhosen/akubras, PAL PS3 owners, because this week, the PlayStation Store update brings content. And not just any content, but games. Sure, one of them's Dark Mist, but the other one is the original Red Alert! Which now that I say it out loud is probably quite terrible, but nostalgia should get you through at least 10-15 minutes with it. As for the rest of the updates, there's an Overlord demo and themes. So, so many themes.

Demos

Overlord

Games

Command & Conquer Red Alert

Dark Mist

DLC

Pixel Junk Encore Pack

Everybody's Golf World Tour (Gloria Pack)

Everybody's Golf World Tour (Alex Pack)

Videos

Dark Sector Launch Trailer

Haze

Welcome to Paradise City

Burnout Paradise Accolade

Brothers In Arms Hell's Highway

Wallpapers

Overlord Wallpaper (there's five of them)

Themes

Warhawk Eucadian

Warhawk Operation Broken Mirror

Eye Of Judgment Spellbound

Eye Of Judgment Citadel

Pain: The Dude

Pain: ED T Bone

Pain: Jarvis

Pain: Ice T

Pain: Cookie

Pain: Ginger

Pain Muffy

Pain Hung Lo

Pain Santa

Pain Scurv Dogg

Pain Cookie

Overlord

Games (PSP Store)

Command & Conquer Red Alert

WipEout Pure PLA