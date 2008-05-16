The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PAL PlayStation Store Update

Hold onto your bowler hats/berets/lederhosen/akubras, PAL PS3 owners, because this week, the PlayStation Store update brings content. And not just any content, but games. Sure, one of them's Dark Mist, but the other one is the original Red Alert! Which now that I say it out loud is probably quite terrible, but nostalgia should get you through at least 10-15 minutes with it. As for the rest of the updates, there's an Overlord demo and themes. So, so many themes.

Demos

Overlord

Games

Command & Conquer Red Alert
Dark Mist

DLC

Pixel Junk Encore Pack
Everybody's Golf World Tour (Gloria Pack)
Everybody's Golf World Tour (Alex Pack)

Videos

Dark Sector Launch Trailer
Haze
Welcome to Paradise City
Burnout Paradise Accolade
Brothers In Arms Hell's Highway

Wallpapers

Overlord Wallpaper (there's five of them)

Themes

Warhawk Eucadian
Warhawk Operation Broken Mirror
Eye Of Judgment Spellbound
Eye Of Judgment Citadel
Pain: The Dude
Pain: ED T Bone
Pain: Jarvis
Pain: Ice T
Pain: Cookie
Pain: Ginger
Pain Muffy
Pain Hung Lo
Pain Santa
Pain Scurv Dogg
Pain Cookie
Overlord

Games (PSP Store)

Command & Conquer Red Alert
WipEout Pure PLA

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles