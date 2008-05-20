Penny Arcade Adventures To Xbox Live Arcade, Computers This Wednesday

If you somehow missed the news that the Penny Arcade/Hothead Studios joint Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode One was hitting this week, here's your handy reminder. The debut episode of the adventures of Gabe and Tycho will set you back 1600 Microsoft Points should you buy from Xbox Live Arcade, with the Windows, Mac and Linux download a mere $US 19.95 via PA's own Greenhouse. I'm downloading it just to find out how "adult" this "adult humour" really is. If it's anything like the adult movies I watch and the adult situations in which I often find myself, it should be worth the price of admission.

Penny Arcade Adventures [Xbox.com]