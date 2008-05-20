The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Penny Arcade Adventures To Xbox Live Arcade, Computers This Wednesday

If you somehow missed the news that the Penny Arcade/Hothead Studios joint Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode One was hitting this week, here's your handy reminder. The debut episode of the adventures of Gabe and Tycho will set you back 1600 Microsoft Points should you buy from Xbox Live Arcade, with the Windows, Mac and Linux download a mere $US 19.95 via PA's own Greenhouse. I'm downloading it just to find out how "adult" this "adult humour" really is. If it's anything like the adult movies I watch and the adult situations in which I often find myself, it should be worth the price of admission.

Penny Arcade Adventures [Xbox.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles