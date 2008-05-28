The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Penny Arcade Game Busts Three-Day Records

The first episode of Penny Arcade Adventures was the highest-grossing Xbox Live Arcade debut ever, earning $US 330,000 in its first three days, according to the stat-crunchers at VGChartz. The prior record-holder was Worms HD. In terms of units sold, On The Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness was the third-highest performer of 2008 - even with its higher price point.

As VGChartz's Benjamin Schlichter says:

What does this mean for the future of XBLA? Penny Arcade proved that a high priced game can sell well, and doesn't require the game be $US 5, or $US 10 to get a high number of sales in the first week. It also shows that Episodic Content has a place on XBLA, as PAA is the first of a series. And finally, it also satisifed the XBLA Market's desire for another RPG. PAA is a hybrid turn based, and action RPG (from my understanding). So these factors, as well as it's name brand contributed to the strong sales.

Penny Arcade's Mike "Gabe" Krahulik had something to say about it on the pair's site:

Given that our price point was double the other games on that list I'm pretty f***ing happy. We fully expected some people to complain about the $US 20 price tag but we honestly felt like our game was worth it. Pricing something like this is tricky. Obviously you have to look at the length of time it will take someone to complete the game but you also need to factor in the quality of the experience.

Xbox Live Arcade Sales Top 100 [VGChartz via GameSetWatch]

Comments

  • Dimorphic Guest

    Well I don't know if I would have bought it if I didn't have a stockpile of Microsoft points because MS refunded all the ones I used before my 360 got the RROD.

    It's a great game though, unique and very funny and I'm looking forward to episode 2.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles