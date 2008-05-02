Look, I'm not normally one to get all hot and bothered by the stuff people that don't play games say about game. But this rant, by CNN's Glenn Beck? As a gamer I'm stumped. But as a gamer and a history grad, I'm...less than amused. It's like a one-two punch with ignorance-coated knuckle-dusters.
Perhaps The Stupidest Anti-GTA Vid You'll See Today
ok, he says you can be conditioned to kill by buying this game for US$60 and playing it. you can also be conditioned to kill by where you grow up and it's not like your mental stability comes into it at all...
but what i love the most is that he only says "your sons, husbands, boyfriends, can hire a prostitute, have sex with her then beat her to death with a baseball bat."
i wonder if he realises that girls are gonna buy this game and play it too...