The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Perhaps The World's Only Kingpin Retrospective

Ever raved to strangers about a game they've never heard of? I have! About Kingpin. Yeah, I don't know what it was about it...it was a good shooter, but there were better shooters, it was violent, but there were more violent games...something (probably the Cypress Hill - who did the soundtrack and some of the thug's voice-acting - connection) just clicked with me, and as a bored 19 year-old uni student I played the shit out of it. So you can see why I blew a good 10 minutes on the weekend reading this excellent retrospective on the game. Why's it excellent? Because long-winded look-backs on obscure, yet heart-warming old games are always excellent.
Retro: Kingpin: Life Of Crime [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

Comments

  • Mr33 Guest

    Yeah, fun times. It was nearly 10 years ago I played this game. I think I was in clan {BAD}. From my memory {GFC} was the most hated... lol.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles