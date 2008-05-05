Perhaps The World's Only Kingpin Retrospective

Ever raved to strangers about a game they've never heard of? I have! About Kingpin. Yeah, I don't know what it was about it...it was a good shooter, but there were better shooters, it was violent, but there were more violent games...something (probably the Cypress Hill - who did the soundtrack and some of the thug's voice-acting - connection) just clicked with me, and as a bored 19 year-old uni student I played the shit out of it. So you can see why I blew a good 10 minutes on the weekend reading this excellent retrospective on the game. Why's it excellent? Because long-winded look-backs on obscure, yet heart-warming old games are always excellent.

Retro: Kingpin: Life Of Crime [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]